State police investigating possible arson, homicide after man found dead following Eastern Shore house fire

OAK HALL, VA. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say they are now investigating a possible arson and homicide after a man was found dead following a house fire on the Eastern Shore Saturday evening.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, they initially got the call regarding the incident from the New Church Fire Department just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The residential structure fire occurred at the 6000 block of Lankford Highway. When fire crews responded to the incident, they discovered that the resident was still inside the home.

Along with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, state police identified the resident as 62-year-old Edward Bruce Mears Jr.

Officials say the home is close to the Maryland state line. That same day of the house fire, officials say there were “similar incidents” in Worcester County in Maryland.



At this time, the incident is being handled as a suspicious death, possible homicide, and arson investigation.



Residents in the area of Lankford Highway in Oak Hill, or near the area prior to, or after the incident, who may have information and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.