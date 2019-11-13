‘Sound equipment, televisions and several other items’ stolen from Accomack church

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Burton’s Chapel Independent Methodist Church called local officials Friday evening after realizing someone had broken into their building.

According to a release, deputies arrived on scene around 3 p.m. and determined several items had been stolen from the church.

Sheriff Todd Godwin with the Accomack County Sheriffs Office states that sound equipment, televisions and several other items had been taken from the property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.

Tips may also be submitted through their website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org

