Sheriff’s office: Man’s body found in Accomack field with apparent gunshot wounds

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office are now investigating after a man’s body was found in a field with gunshot wounds Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the report for the incident came in just before 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, regarding a body in a field behind a home in the 9200 block of Lankford High in Oak Hall.

When they got to the scene, deputies found an unresponsive man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Maurice Lamont Fiddermon from Temperanceville.

Officials say the body has been sent to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.