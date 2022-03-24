Police say no students were injured.

PAINTER, Va. (WAVY) — No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Accomack County, Virginia State Police say.

It happened around 7:41 a.m. in the 34300 block of Lankford Highway, police said. That’s near Coal Kiln Road and Shore Saw & Mower.

Police said all students were transferred to another bus.

They didn’t say anything about the condition of the bus driver or tractor-trailer driver, but said more information would be released.

