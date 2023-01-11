The Electron rocket sits on the pad at NASA Wallops. Photo from NASA.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A new launch date has been set for Rocket Lab’s Electron Rocket from NASA’s Wallops Island Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore.

The “Virginia Is For Launch Lovers” mission will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Wallops on January 23. A two-hour launch window of 6-8 p.m. is available.

The launch was pushed back to January from December due to inclement weather.

In the event of bad weather or other issues, additional launch opportunities are available through early February.

Rocket Lab says the “Virginia Is For Launch Lovers” mission will deploy three satellites for radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360. The mission is the first of three Electron launches for HawkEye 360 in a contract that will see Rocket Lab deliver 15 satellites to low Earth orbit by the end of 2024. These missions will grow HawkEye 360’s constellation of radio frequency monitoring satellites, enabling the company to better deliver precise geolocation of radio frequency emissions anywhere in the world.

The company originally wanted to launch at Wallops as early as 2020, but they were delayed by the arrival of NASA’s new autonomous flight termination software.

A live launch webcast will be available from around T-40 minutes on launch day at www.rocketlabusa.com/live-stream

