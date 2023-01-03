ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One resident was displaced following an overnight house fire in Accomack.

According to the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded to the residential fire around 12:20 a.m. in the 23000 block of Front Street. When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing a working fire in the two-story home.

Additional stations were then alerted. The fire was extinguished in about two hours. The resident along with two pet dogs has been displaced.

