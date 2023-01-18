PAINTER, Va. (WAVY) — The remains of an 18-year-old reported missing back in April 2022 in Accomack County have been found, authorities confirmed.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as those of Jay’von Malik Bailey, of Temperanceville. The skeletal remains were found back on Monday, January 9 by a hunter in a wooded area in the 37000 block of Bells Neck Road, a secluded area on the seaside east of Exmore.

Bailey’s disappearance back on April 14 led to a $5,000 reward being offered for information on his whereabouts and billboards on Route 13 to get the word out that he was missing. Bailey was also featured on NBC’s “Dateline.“

Bailey’s mother Naomi told “Dateline” that Jay’von had been visiting his father in the Painter area since April 11. Everything seemed fine as she texted him on the night of April 13, but his phone started to go to voicemail after he was last seen the next day in Painter.

Naomi said Jay’von’s father said Jay’von went to go visit his cousin, who also lived in Painter, Dateline reported. When Naomi went to look for him, she said she found his jacket on the side of the road. She then immediately reported him missing.

The sheriff’s office has not shared a cause of death or other details in the case at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-566.