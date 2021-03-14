‘Raising the Green’: Eastern Shore heritage center fundraiser goes virtual this year

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — The “Raising the Green” Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library and Heritage Center fundraiser will be virtual this year due.

While construction has been underway for the new center since 2019, the community has held a party and auction for the last three years as a way to support and celebrate the new building for Accomack County and Northampton County residents.

This year, Z. B. Barfield, Inc. will host the online auction from Saturday, March 13, through Saturday, March 27. The auction has original art, hotel and AirBnB accommodations, boat cruises, Eastern Shore books, and other collectibles.

There will also be an in-person preview Friday, March 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Barfield Auctions facility located at 12100 Mears Station Road in Hallwood.

To view the auction items and place bids, click here.

For more information, call the library Foundation at 757-787-2500 or click here.