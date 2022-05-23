ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been charged in connection with a homicide and fire at a home in Accomack County last December, Virginia State Police said.

According to authorities, Wendy Dawn Taylor, 46, was an accomplice to her spouse, Gary Fleig Sr., in the death of 62-year-old Edward Bruce Mears Jr., a local musician.

Mears was found dead after firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in the 6000 block of Lankford Highway, just south of the Maryland line, on Dec. 4. State police said he had a gunshot wound to the face and a deep laceration on his neck.

Fleig was charged in the Accomack County homicide a few days after the fire.

State police said, following consultation with Accomack County Commonwealth’s Attorney J. Spencer Morgan, Taylor was charged on May 16 with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, arson of an occupied dwelling, breaking and entering with intent to commit a violent felony, and robbery.

Taylor is currently in jail in Worcester County, Maryland. on charges related to an attempted homicide, burglary and arson Dec. 3 in that locality.

Taylor is one of three people charged in that incident: Fleig and Coy Edward Bailey, 54. All three are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree arson, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and theft in Worcester County.

Virginia State Police said the criminal investigation in Accomack County is ongoing.