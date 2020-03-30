Police investigate shooting death in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 42-year-old man in Accomack County.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting on Tull Circle in the town of Atlantic.

At the scene, they found 42-year-old Cervone Copes shot to death in the living room of a home, according to a news release.

Copes’ body was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Copes’ death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about his death should call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.

