Police investigate shooting death in Accomack County

Accomack County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 42-year-old man in Accomack County.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting on Tull Circle in the town of Atlantic.

At the scene, they found 42-year-old Cervone Copes shot to death in the living room of a home, according to a news release.

Copes’ body was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Copes’ death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about his death should call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories