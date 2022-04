OAK HALL, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Eastern Shore.

According to state police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:35 p.m. near the intersection of Lankford Highway and Chincoteague Road.

A spokeswoman with VSP said the crash “resulted in a fatality,” but did not say how many people died or were involved in the crash.

Troopers are currently on the scene and have a detour in place.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.