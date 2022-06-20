MELFA, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say there were no injuries reported after a small plane failed to deploy its landing gear before landing at the Melfa Airport on the Eastern Shore Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers were sent to the scene of the incident around 4:25 p.m. at the Melfa Airport.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the aircraft, a 1966 Cessna T-210, failed to deploy its landing gear prior to landing on the runway.

The pilot and only occupant, a 45-year-old man from Pennsylvania, left Tangier Island around 3:50 PM, for a 10-minute flight to Melfa.



As the aircraft approached the Melfa airport to land, the landing gear failed to deploy due to a mechanical issue. The pilot was unaware of the failed deployment, and as the plane touched down on its hull, it caused a propeller to strike and skid to a stop.



State Police say there was no fuel leak and the only damage was to the aircraft. The pilot was not injured.