Pilot, 3 passengers safe after Navy plane crash in Accomack County Monday

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say four people are safe following a crash involving a U.S. Navy plane in Accomack County Monday.

State police were alerted about the crash just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Troopers arrived to find the wreckage of the aircraft near the intersection of Berry and Mason roads in Bloxom.

Police did not say what type of aircraft the plane is or who owns it, but a U.S. Navy Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Beth Baker confirmed the plane is a Navy aircraft.

Both roads are closed at the intersection due to the crash investigation. A detour is set up.

The county sheriff’s office says state troopers will be the lead agency at the scene.

