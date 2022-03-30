ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. Navy plane crashed near Chincoteague in Accomack County Wednesday night, according to NASA officials.

The Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic region confirmed with WAVY that crews were responded to a downed aircraft in the water near Wildcat Marsh.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter from a station in Elizabeth City and a boat from Chincoteague.

NASA’s emergency response crews received a report of a Navy aircraft down near Wallops Island, NASA officials told WAVY. They said crews responded around 7:45 p.m.

Officials have not said what type of plane crashed or the condition of any person or people involved.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.