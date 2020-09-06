PHOTOS: Virginia, Delaware help fight large fire in Maryland

POCOMOKE, Md. (WAVY) — Crews from Tasley Volunteer Fire Company in Virginia responded to assist with a “very large fire” early Saturday morning in Maryland.

Just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 5, Tasley responded to assist Pocomoke Volunteer Fire Company with a fire at Eastern Shore Forest Products in Pocomoke, Maryland.

Tasley is in Accomack County and the fire company is about 30 miles from Eastern Shore Forest Products.

Stations from Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia were on the scene for several hours in fighting the large fire.

Details on injuries and the cause of the fire have not been released.

