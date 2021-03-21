PHOTOS: Crews respond to boat fire on 43-foot yacht in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a boat fire in Accomack County Sunday morning.

Around 9:26 a.m. firefighters from the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the incident at East Point Marina in the 15000 block of Locust Street.

Crews arrived to find an active fire on the 43-foot Pearson Motor Yacht.

The fire was extinguished and crews performed extensive overhaul.

There was no report of injuries. There is no information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Coast Guard also assisted with the fire.