Person transported by helicopter after crash on the Eastern Shore

PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) – One person was transported to the hospital by helicopter after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on the Eastern Shore.

An emergency call came in to the Eastern Shore Emergency 911 Center at 8:48 a.m. Friday reporting a crash at Lankford Highway and Dennis Drive in Parksley.

The person was trapped in the vehicle, according to an emergency alert.

They were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital by helicopter, although dispatchers did not have additional information on the extent of the person’s injuries.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for additional updates on this story.