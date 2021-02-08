Perdue receives Moderna vaccine doses, begins vaccinating some employees Monday

Melinda Tieskotter, supervisor of Perdue Farms’ Accomac, Va. Wellness Center, administers the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to live haul associate James Edwards. (Photo courtesy: Perdue Farms)

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Some employees at the Perdue Farms plant in Accomac received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Vaccinations for certain employees got underway Monday after the company received the Moderna vaccine through a partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, Perdue announced Monday in a news release.

Eligible associates at Perdue’s Accomac operation received the vaccine at the plant’s onsite Wellness Center. The doses were administered free of charge.

Perdue didn’t specify how many employees were vaccinated Monday or how many doses it received.

Perdue will give more vaccines “as quickly and widely” as supply allows. The company said Monday’s vaccinations mark the beginning of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution to its associates across the U.S.

Perdue Farms operates four poultry plants in Virginia in Accomac, Chesapeake, Norfolk and Prince George.

“Essential frontline meat and poultry associates have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the continuity of America’s food supply. The health of our people has been – and remains – our top priority throughout this uncharted situation. Today, we’re pleased to take another step in protecting our associates, their families, and our communities through this first round of vaccine distribution,” said Chief Executive Officer of Perdue Farms Randy Day. “We’re grateful for our partnership with local leaders at the Virginia Department of Public Health and to Governor Northam as we maintain the safety of our associates as our primary focus.”

These initial vaccinations come about two and a half weeks after Virginia officials announced the state was moving to an allocation plan based on population density.

At that time, officials said the state lacked the supply to be able give localities extra doses.

At that time, under the population-based distribution plan, Accomack County was set to only receive less than .5% of the state’s weekly doses. On Thursday, Dr. Danny Avula said the state was receiving about 120,000 new doses per week, meaning Accomack County as a whole may only be receiving 600 doses a week under the population-based model.

However, Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods chicken plants, are the county’s two biggest employers. They have about 3,000 employees combined and account for just under 12% of the county’s workforce.

In December, Perdue sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking them to prioritize meat and poultry workers and their families for vaccines

In April and May, poultry plants became a focus in Virginia as coronavirus outbreaks happened among workers. Many cases in Accomack County were linked to the Perdue and Tyson Foods chicken plants, the county’s two biggest employers.

Northam has previously acknowledged the problems at the commonwealth’s 12 poultry plants, including those on the Eastern Shore.