Perdue Farms donates $60,000 to open STEM Centers at Eastern Shore schools

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two elementary schools on the Eastern Shore are set to open STEM Centers thanks to a $60,000 grant from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation.

“Accomack County Public Schools is looking forward to this wonderful partnership,” said Dr. Rhonda Hall, assistant superintendent for instruction for Accomack County Public Schools. “We appreciate the support of our community for providing this exciting educational opportunity to our students and thank the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation for thinking of us.”

The grant, awarded to the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (CRSF), will support Accawmacke Elementary and Kegotank Elementary schools in Accomack County.

“STEM opportunities are lacking in many rural communities such as Accomack County. What the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation is bringing to the schools here is very exciting and much needed,” said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation. “We at Perdue are honored to partner with them to make it happen. The educational tools these kids will now have access to are not only fun but state of the art. That’s very exciting for our community!”

Previously, CRSF has opened 140 STEM Centers in elementary and middle schools in 16 states. These will be the first two centers opened by the Ripken Foundation in Virginia.

“We are thrilled to be bringing these STEM Centers to seven schools in Virginia,” said Cal Ripken Jr., co-founder of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation. “We’ve learned that getting STEM in front of kids in elementary and middle schools is critical. Thanks to great partners like Perdue Farms and community leaders, we are opening these STEM Centers at a rapid pace nationwide, and they are making a difference to students, teachers, and the schools.”