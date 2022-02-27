Parksley woman arrested for DUI after striking utility pole during overnight crash on Route 13

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Parksley woman was arrested after crashing into a utility pole on Route 13 overnight.

According to state police, troopers responded to the crash just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of Route 13 at the New Chruch Cales.

Officials say 27-year-old Shantiya Shaquanay Wiley was driving when she struck the utility pole and knocked it down before her vehicles struck a concrete barrier.

Wiley was not injured in the crash. She was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

VDOT and A&N Electric were notified of the crash.

Parksley crash, Feb. 27, 2022 (Courtesy – Virginia State Police)

