Parksley man facing multiple charges including grand larceny following Club Car break-in

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Accomack is facing multiple charges following a break-in at a business in Parksley.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report around 5:15 a.m. on Feb. 25 regarding a person attempting to enter the back entrance of Club Car in Parksley.

When they got to the scene, deputies noticed that the back entrance of the building was damaged and that an undetermined amount of money was missing from the office.

After further investigation, deputies arrested 26-year-old Tyler Nathaniel Humphries for possession of cocaine, grand larceny, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, and possession of burglarious tools.

At the time of his arrest, deputies discovered that he had active warrants from Talbot County, Maryland, for failure to appear on a traffic offense and failure to appear for a burglary offense.

Humphries is currently being at the Accomack County Jail with bail denied.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.