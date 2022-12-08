ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Town officials have issued a water boil advisory in Parksley hours after the town lost water pressure.

The town lost water pressure Wednesday evening for several hours after a valve was mistakenly left off during a scheduled maintenance. Some residents reported losing water entirely.

Notices are required when water pressure is below 20 PSI for 2 or more hours. Town officials say they are unsure how low the PSI got and for how long. Therefore, they are issuing a boil notice just to be on the safe side.

The water will be tested twice 16 hours apart. Once those results are received and are within normal limits, town officials will lift the notice.