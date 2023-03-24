ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A motorist from Parksley has died after crashing into a tree on Route 13 Thursday evening.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred south of the Nelsonia Road intersection on Route 13 just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

State police say 63-year-old Parksley resident Ricky Ricardo Jones was traveling southbound on Route 13 alongside a Freightliner tractor-trailer when he lost control of his vehicle and sideswiped the tractor-trailer.

Jones then ran off the roadway and struck a tree head-on, ejecting him from the vehicle. Jones succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed.