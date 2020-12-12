One person injured following crash in Accomack

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say one person reported injuries following a crash in Onancock early Friday afternoon.

Members of the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc. responded to the crash just before 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 20,000 block Market Street.

Officials say the crash was a result of a police pursuit. Two vehicles were involved and one patient was evaluated at the scene.

No further information have been released.