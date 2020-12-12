One person injured following crash in Accomack

Accomack County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say one person reported injuries following a crash in Onancock early Friday afternoon.

Members of the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc. responded to the crash just before 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 20,000 block Market Street.

Officials say the crash was a result of a police pursuit. Two vehicles were involved and one patient was evaluated at the scene.

No further information have been released.

  • Courtesy – Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
  • Courtesy – Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
  • Courtesy – Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
  • Courtesy – Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
  • Courtesy – Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
  • Courtesy – Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
  • Courtesy – Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
  • Courtesy – Onancock Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10