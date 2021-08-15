One person ejected, another trapped following single-vehicle crash on Eastern Shore

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Police on the Eastern Shore are responding to a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the town of Parksley.

According to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evans Road and Lankford Highway. One vehicle overturned causing one person to be ejected, while another was trapped inside the vehicle.

One person was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (RSMH) by air ambulance, while the other person was transported to RSMH by ground after being extradited.

VDOT says all southbound lanes of Lankford Highway are currently closed.

Update: Crash: SB on US-13 at 0.7mi south of VA-176 in Accomack Co. All SB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays. 11:04PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) August 16, 2021

The extent of their injuries is unknown.