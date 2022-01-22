One dead, one missing after boat capsizes in Chincoteague Bay

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is missing after a boat capsized in the Chincoteague Bay, according to the Virginia Marine Police
Officials say a 16-foot John Boat carrying four people was struck by a wave around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday. The wave caused the vessel to capsize in the Chincoteague Bay near Curtis Merritt Harbor.
Two of the people were rescued by a Good Samaritan who stayed with the vessels until help arrived. They were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Coast Guard officials rescued a man who had died. He has since been identified as Cory Alles.
A 17-year-old boy remains missing. The search for him will continue in the morning.
The United States Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, and the Chincoteague Police Department are assisting with the investigation.
