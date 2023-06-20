ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — A single vehicle crash in Accomack County has left one man dead.

On Saturday, June 17 Virginia State Police responded to Beartown Road for a single vehicle crash around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, Troopers were able to confirm the crash was fatal. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 56-year-old Stevie Justice of Mappsville, Virginia.

According to the release, Justice drove his 1999 Ford Expedition off the road and over corrected which caused the truck to turnover several times.

Police say alcohol was a factor.