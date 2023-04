ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – No injuries were reported following a garage fire Tuesday in Onancock.

According to a Facebook post from the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 5:44 p.m. in the 15000 block of Cashville Rd.

When crews arrived, they found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and officials say no injuries were reported.