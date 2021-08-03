No injuries after fire damages Parksley home

Fire on Hopeton Road in Parksley Aug. 2, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, Inc)

PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Parksley late Monday night.

The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company Inc. posted on social media Tuesday saying firefighters responded to a home on Hopeton Road around 10:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a working fire, which they quickly knocked down.

The room was damaged and there was also severe smoke damage through the rest of the house.

No injuries were reported at the scene by the home’s occupants or fire personnel.

Fire on Hopeton Road in Parksley Aug. 2, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, Inc)

