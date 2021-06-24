NASA Wallops to launch suborbital sounding rocket on Friday

A sub-orbital sounding rocket carrying student experiments launches from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Credit: NASA/Christopher Perry)

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — NASA Wallops will hold a rocket launch this Friday between 8 and 10 a.m.

The launch of the Terrier-Improved Orion suborbital sounding rocket was supposed to be on Thursday morning but was postponed due to expected rough seas that would make it difficult to recover payloads in the Atlantic.

The rocket will carry more than 70 experiments built by university students nearly 73 miles into the atmosphere.

NASA Wallops also recently launched a Minotaur rocket carrying three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Look for live coverage of Friday’s launch on WAVY.com.

