WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — After several delays, officials at NASA were able to launch two sounding rockets at Wallops Island.

Both rockets launched 30 minutes apart at Wallops Flight Facility Thursday. This latest launch attempt comes weeks after the first U.S. launch of Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket from Wallops. The sounding rockets are smaller than the Electron, which was 18 meters in height and weighed 12 and 1/2 tons.

NASA officials say the launch will test new capabilities to research the Earth’s atmosphere.