CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Marine Police say the body of a missing teen has been recovered in Chincoteague Monday.

According to Virginia Marine Police, the body was recovered around 1:15 p.m. Monday. The body is believed to be of 17-year-old Nathan Jenkins’ who had been missing since Jan. 22 following a boating accident that killed another person.

Officials say a 16-foot John boat carrying four people, including Jenkins, was struck by a wave and caused the vessel to capsize in Chincoteague Bay near Curtis Merritt Harbor.

Authorities are hoping to officially identify the body following the findings from the medical examiner.

In a release Tuesday, authorities expressed their sympathy to the families of the victims.