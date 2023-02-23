ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the death of a missing teen is now being investigated as a homicide.

This comes after authorities confirmed with 10 On Your Side that Bailey’s remains were found on Jan. 9 by a hunter in a wooded around the 37000 block of Bells Neck Road.

Jay’von Malik Bailey was last seen on April 14, 2022. His disappearance led to a $5,000 reward for information, as well as a billboard on Route 13.

Bailey’s mother, Naomi spoke with NBC’s “Dateline” following his disappearance and said that he was visiting his father in the Painter area since Apr. 11. His phone then began going to voicemail after the night of Apr. 13.

No further information about the investigation has been released at this time.