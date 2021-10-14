Md. man indicted on child sex assault charges in Accomack County

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — A man from the Eastern Shore of Maryland is accused of sexual assault involving children.

The Chincoteague Police Department says Russell C. Robbins, Jr., of Princess Anne, was indicted in Accomack County on charges of aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy, attempted rape, indecent liberties with children and cruelty and injuries to children.

Police didn’t share additional details in the case in a Facebook post, but asked anyone with information to call the Chincoteague Police Deparment at 757-336-3155 or the Accomack County Sherriff’s Office at 757-787-1131. 

