Man, two women, shot outside Accomack County home

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man and two women were injured by gunfire late Friday night in Accomack County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 11:15 p.m. about a person shot in the 22000 block of Daugherty Road and then received another call about additional victims on Church Road.

When deputies got to Daugherty Road, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. At the Church Road location, two women there had been shot.

The investigation revealed all three victims were standing outside a home on Daugherty Road when an unknown person approached and started shooting at them. The suspect remains at-large.

The victims were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

Virginia State Police, the Parksley Police Department and the Onancock Police Department assisted with the investigation.

If you have any information about this violent incident, please contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips can also be submitted online at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.