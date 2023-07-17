ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in Accomack County.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the shooting came in around 11:22 p.m. in the 29000 block of Lankford Highway, at Billies Shisha Lounge & Restaurant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.