Man in critical condition after shooting on Eastern Shore Wednesday

ONANCOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is in critical condition in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in Onancock Wednesday afternoon.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a vehicle crash on Johnson Street in Onancock around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. It was also reported that gunshots “had been fired in the vicinity of the vehicle.”

Deputies arrived on scene to find a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities didn’t specify whether he was found in or near the car.

The man was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and then moved to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was listed in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any suspect information.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onancock Police Department, Virginia State Police, Onley Police Department, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, Tasley Fire Department and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through the department website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

