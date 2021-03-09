Man found dead at the scene following shooting in Accomack; suspect arrested

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that killed another man in Accomack County over the weekend.

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a call regarding shots being fired just after 10 p.m. Sunday around Jackson Street in Onancock.

When deputies got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man sitting inside a vehicle.

Officials say the victim, identified as 49-year-old Brian Lee Daley, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was sent to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s office for further analysis.

After further investigation, deputies arrested 30-year-old Brandon Jamar Beach. He is accused of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection to the incident. Beach is currently being held in the Accomack County Jail without bond.

Officials say they are still investigating the incident to identify other possible suspects.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666