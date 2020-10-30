Man dies, passenger injured after truck goes off Chincoteague Road into marsh

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — A man died overnight after a Ford F-350 truck crashed off Chincoteague Road into the marsh.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. east of Mosquito Creek Bridge in Accomack County. The preliminary investigation found the truck was heading east when it went off the road, struck a guardrail and rolled over into the marsh, partially ejecting the driver.

The driver died on impact, and police say during the investigation they found evidence there was a passenger in the truck at the time. The passenger, 25-year-old Marshall Shaffer, was located and had non life-threatening injuries

Police say both Shaffer and the driver, who has not been identified, were found to be intoxicated. Police are trying to locate the family of the driver at this time.

