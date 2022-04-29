ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — A man who crashed on Route 13 in Accomac on Thursday morning had been shot, Virginia State Police say.

In a press release shared Friday, Sergeant Michelle Anaya said troopers responded to Front Street and Mary N Smith Road around 7:35 a.m. and found 25-year-old Dajon Trikece Wise’s Ford Focus crashed in the median.

Wise, of Fisher Road in Parksley, had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dajon Trikece Wise’s Ford Focus crashed at Front Street and Mary N. Smith Road in Accomac on April 28, 2022 (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Police have not said where exactly Wise may have been shot, but they’re asking for any witnesses to reach out to them at (757)-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

No other details have been released, but police say this is an ongoing investigation.