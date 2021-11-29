Man dies after gunfire heard on Adams Road in Accomack County

GREENBUSH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Accomack County say a 30-year-old man was found dead after deputies responded to a report of gunfire in Greenbush Sunday.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of gunshots fired and a male lying in a yard not moving around 12:40 p.m. Sunday in the 21000 block of Adams Road.

Deputies arrived and found the man unresponsive in the yard.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Eric Gerard Ames, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Virginia State Police, Parksley Volunteer Fire Department, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety assisted the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office with the incident.

Those with information should contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.