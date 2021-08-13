Man dies after crash on Route 13 in Accomac

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was fatally injured after police say he crossed through oncoming traffic on Route 13 in Accomac on Thursday, striking a tree on the other side of the road.

Virginia State Police say it happened around 6:20 p.m. just north of Baylys Neck Road near Perdue. The driver of a 2001 Ford Escape, 59-year-old Shelton Leon Watson was heading north on Route 13 when he crossed over the median, ran off the road and struck a tree.

He was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.