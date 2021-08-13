Man dies after crash on Route 13 in Accomac

Accomack County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia State Police generic_148162

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was fatally injured after police say he crossed through oncoming traffic on Route 13 in Accomac on Thursday, striking a tree on the other side of the road.

Virginia State Police say it happened around 6:20 p.m. just north of Baylys Neck Road near Perdue. The driver of a 2001 Ford Escape, 59-year-old Shelton Leon Watson was heading north on Route 13 when he crossed over the median, ran off the road and struck a tree.

He was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10