Man dies after ‘accidental shooting’ Friday morning in Accomack County

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Accomack County say a man died following an accidental shooting in Accomack County Friday morning.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 6:12 a.m. Friday in the 28000 block of Withams Road.

Deputies arrived on scene after receiving a report of an accidental shooting and found an unresponsive man.

The sheriff’s office said Ontavious Vadelle Mapp, 28, of Daugherty, Virginia was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Virginia State Police and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety assisted the sheriff’s office.

The investigation in this incident is continuing.

Anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.