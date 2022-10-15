ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One man has died following a shooting early Saturday morning in Accomack County.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man around 4:10 a.m. in the 16000 block of Savagetown Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Tabora Jermaine Bailey.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.