Man dead following assault in Onley, suspect in custody

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) — The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an assault on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, a call was received at 11:11 p.m. about a man who was in cardiac arrest following an assault. The incident occurred at the Royal Farms gas station on Lankford Highway.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim to be unresponsive in his car. He was pronounced dead on the scene, although his cause of death is unknown.

He has been identified as David Anthony McCain, 30, of Onancock.

Xzaviyor Snead, 19, of Painter has been arrested in connection to the incident. He is being charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Snead is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through their website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.