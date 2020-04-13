Live Now
Man charged with murder in Accomack County homicide

Accomack County

Rikece L. Campbell, 27, is accused of shooting and killing a man in Accomack County on March 28, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office)

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A New Church man has been charged with shooting and killing a 42-year-old man in Accomack County, police say.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting on Tull Circle in the town of Atlantic on March 28.

At the scene, they found 42-year-old Cervone Copes shot to death in the living room of a home, according to a news release.

Rikece L. Campbell, 27, of New Church, was arrested on April 2 and charged with Copes’ murder. He is charged with murder and use of a firearem in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Accomack County Jail without bond, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.

