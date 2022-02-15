Man charged with DUI, manslaughter after head-on crash on Route 13 that killed Bloxom woman, injured 3 others

PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — The man who killed a Bloxom woman in a head-on crash last week on Route 13 in the Parksley area was driving under the influence, Virginia State Police say.

Justin Soeum has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of DUI maiming, one count of DUI 2nd offense with elevated blood alcohol content and one count of reckless driving.

He was arrested on Monday after being discharged from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was denied bond.

The crash on 13 killed 44-year-old Angela Marie Kellam and injured three motorcyclists. Soeum was also seriously injured and medevaced from the scene after being pulled from the fiery wreckage.

Kellam, who managed retail and conveniences stores on the Shore over the last two decades, was an “angel on earth to family, friends, and co-workers,” her obituary reads.

“Whether at work or play, Angela always brought the fun,” her obituary says. “She was a summer loving shore girl, who would dance the night away, sing to the top of her lungs, and would travel the Shore to shout, “BINGO!” She had friendships that stood the test of time through all life’s ups and downs, the kind that became family over the years. Above all else, she was most proud of her role as a mother and grandmother and never missed an opportunity to brag about her beautiful babies.”

A celebration of life service will be held for Kellam at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 19 at the Exmore Moose Lodge. A visitation will be held the day before from 6-9 p.m. at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Williams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Parksley, VA 23421, to assist with funeral expenses.