ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been charged in connection to a 2022 homicide in Accomac.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Vontrell Lataize Trader was charged on May 15 with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Vontrell Lataize Trade (Photo Courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff’s Office)

These charges stem from a homicide on Drummondtown Rd. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 41-year-old Jamar Antwyn Smith unresponsive. Smith was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.