ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been charged in connection to a 2019 homicide in Accomack County.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Eric Bruno Custis Jr. was charged on May 15 with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Eric Bruno Custis Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff’s Office)

These charges stem from the December 2019 murder of 18-year-old Tayvion Smith.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.