Man buys winning $177K lottery ticket at Accomack tobacco store

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — A Delaware man really lucked out when he traveled down to the Virginia end of Delmarva.

Gary Kimball and his wife were traveling from Dover to their property on the Eastern Shore when they stopped at Kings Cigarette and Tobacco, right below the Maryland line in New Church.

That’s when Kimball bought a Virginia lottery Super 7s ticket — and it really was super.

Kimball scratched the ticket and won $177,777.

“I saw it, and I couldn’t believe it!” Kimball said.

The lottery says this is the first top prize claimed in the game, and two more remain. The odds of winning the top prize? 1 in 1,632,000.